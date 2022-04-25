How will Jesse Marsch’s first summer at Elland Road pan out?

With six games left to play, Leeds United are probably still a little bit closer to the relegation zone than they would like to be at this advanced stage of the season.

The Whites come up against Crystal Palace on Monday evening knowing that a win would hugely alleviate any lingering concerns in that regard, but only when safety is assured will Jesse Marsch feel properly comfortable looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Still the gossip columns have been working overtime in recent weeks, and Leeds have been linked with their fair share of players.

But with so many rumours doing the rounds at Elland Road, it can be hard to keep track of who the Whites are actually in the running to sign.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line up next season if some of the latest and most prominent pieces of transfer speculation came to fruition.

Check out the starting XI below...

1. GK: Illan Meslier The young French stopper is the Whites' number one, and seemingly has a big future ahead of him.

2. RB: Sergino Dest The Barcelona right-back is a USA international, and has been linked with a move to Elland Road on numerous occasions.

3. CB: Timo Hubers A more recent link, Leeds are said to have sent scouts over to Germany to keep tabs on the FC Koln centre-back.

4. CB: Diego Llorente Llorente has made 23 Premier League appearances this term, and looks to be part of Marsch's plans at Elland Road.