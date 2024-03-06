Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Martin's Saints are likely to have at least one game in hand on the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds for a portion of the end-of-season Championship run-in due to a freak incident at an industrial unit adjacent to St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

A large fire broke out close to Southampton's ground ahead of their fixture with Preston North End on March 6, which was unable to be sufficiently brought under control in order to allow for the match to go ahead. Fire and Rescue officials cited safety concerns as the reason for postponing the game at such short notice.

As a result, Southampton will need to reschedule a date and time when they can host Preston before their May 4 encounter at Elland Road.

According to Alfie House, senior Southampton reporter at the Southern Daily Echo, there are four available windows the Saints can reschedule their meeting with Ryan Lowe's Preston for. They are as follows:

- Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 March

- Tuesday 16 - Wednesday 17 April

- Tuesday 23 - Wednesday 24 April

- Tuesday 30 April - Wednesday 1 May

Southampton also have the added complication of needing to reschedule their Championship visit to league leaders Leicester, which was originally designated to be played the weekend of March 16. However, the Foxes' continued participation in this season's FA Cup means they are now unable to fulfil a Championship fixture that weekend.

The last of the four available midweek dates for Southampton's rescheduled fixtures happens to fall just three or four days before their trip to Elland Road on the final day of the season. Leeds, on the other hand, will have a full week to prepare for what could prove to be a hugely consequential clash in the battle to secure automatic promotion.