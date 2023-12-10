Leeds United have enjoyed a hugely-impressive Championship season so far, installing themselves in the thick of the automatic promotion race. Daniel Farke 's men have already racked up 41 points after adding another three with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers away from home on Saturday afternoon. They remain seven points behind Ipswich Town, who responded to Leeds' victory with an impressive 2-0 triumph at Middlesbrough.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look back at the last 13 Championship seasons to see how many points each of the eventual runners-up had at this point - after 20 games - to get an idea of whether Leeds are on the right track to secure promotion. Take a look below.