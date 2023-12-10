Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

How Leeds United compare to last 13 Championship runners-up at same stage who secured Premier League promotion

A look back at the Championship runners-up of years gone by to see if Leeds United match up to the pace.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 10th Dec 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT

Leeds United have enjoyed a hugely-impressive Championship season so far, installing themselves in the thick of the automatic promotion race. Daniel Farke's men have already racked up 41 points after adding another three with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers away from home on Saturday afternoon. They remain seven points behind Ipswich Town, who responded to Leeds' victory with an impressive 2-0 triumph at Middlesbrough.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look back at the last 13 Championship seasons to see how many points each of the eventual runners-up had at this point - after 20 games - to get an idea of whether Leeds are on the right track to secure promotion. Take a look below.

Points at this stage - 35

1. 2022/23 - Sheffield United

Points at this stage - 35

Photo Sales
Points at this stage - 42

2. 2021/22 - AFC Bournemouth

Points at this stage - 42

Photo Sales
Points at this stage - 34

3. 2020/21 - Watford

Points at this stage - 34

Photo Sales
Points at this stage - 45

4. 2019/20 - West Brom

Points at this stage - 45

Photo Sales
Points at this stage - 34

5. 2018/19 - Sheffield United

Points at this stage - 34

Photo Sales
Points at this stage - 43

6. 2017/18 - Cardiff City

Points at this stage - 43

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeBlackburn Rovers