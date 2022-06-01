How Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will play a vital role in Scotland's huge Qatar 2022 decider

Steve Clarke’s side will battle Ukraine for the opportunity to take on Wales in the final on Sunday at the Cardiff City Stadium, where the victorious side will earn a place in Group B at the World Cup finals, kicking off in November this year.

With Group B comprising Iran, the United States and England, Sunday’s final will decide which of the Three Lions’ Kalvin Phillips, the Dragons’ Dan James and the Tartan Army’s Cooper will fight a Leeds United head to head in the Middle East this winter.

Cooper may not have a big part to play in Wednesday’s semi-final, since a hamstring injury counted the Whites’ skipper out of Scotland’s friendlies against Poland and Austria in March.

Following his most recent participation in November, though, Cooper acknowledged that, as a more senior member of the national squad, his off-pitch contribution is just as valuable to the side’s progress.

“I have been around the game long enough now; I know what my role is,” the 30-year-old said.

“If I am in the team, I have to try and keep my shirt.

“If not, I have to push the lads in front of me - that’s just the way it is.

“I think that is the atmosphere we have to generate around the place. I am one of the older lads in the group now.

“Hopefully, I can use some of that experience and help get the best out of the boys.”

While Cooper fights for a spot at Qatar 2022, some of his Leeds United team-mates will compete in the first round of Nations League fixtures.

Mateusz Klich and James are likely to face each other on Wednesday night when Poland host Wales at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw for a Nations League clash.

Meanwhile, Hélder Costa will be representing Angola in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on Wednesday after switching international allegiance from Portugal last year.

Alfie McCalmont, who has spent this season on loan at League One side Morecambe, could stake a claim in the Northern Ireland senior squad against Greece on Thursday after dropping down to the Under-21s in the spring.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Raphinha will be in Seoul competing in a friendly between Brazil and South Korea while Diego Llorente’s Spain will kick off their Nations League campaign with a match against Portugal.

All eyes will be on Kalvin Phillips as England take on Hungary on Saturday evening, as Gareth Southgate will decide whether the Yorkshire Pirlo regains his starting place after missing out on March friendlies with a hamstring injury.