Leeds United's attempts to comply with Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR) has seen the club try to offload academy prospect Archie Gray for upwards of £35 million.

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur have both been in talks with Leeds and the player over the weekend with the latter moving into pole position on Sunday after a £40 million approach from the Bees was rejected by Leeds due to disagreements over the transfer payment structure.

Despite a distinct lack of transfer activity throughout June and suggestions the club were not in a financial position which would necessitate a major player sale before the end of the month, Leeds' hand appeared forced by PSR compliance over the weekend as news broke of Gray's imminent exit.

While a deal is yet to be struck, negotiations continue and it is still expected that the England youth international will leave Elland Road this summer.

Leeds' willingness to sell has been motivated by their need to conform to PSR, which permits clubs to make losses up to a certain amount over a three-year accounting period. Premier League clubs spending all three seasons of said period in the top flight are allocated a loss-making threshold of £105 million. Leeds' threshold, between July 2021 and June 2024, is understood to be in the region of £83 million as the 2023/24 season was spent in the Championship.

A sale of up to £40 million for an academy-produced player, for whom sales represent 'pure profit' in a book-keeping sense, greatly improves Leeds' financial outlook and should in theory mean the club comply with PSR, therefore avoiding the type of sanctions Everton and Nottingham Forest were hit with last season for breaching financial regulations.

June 30 was dubbed a 'mini deadline day' with clubs such as Newcastle United forced to complete big business before the midnight accounting deadline, at which time balance sheets for 2023/24 needed to be submitted. The Magpies sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Hove Albion for £33 million and academy product Elliot Anderson for a similar figure to Nottingham Forest in order to close a financial hole estimated at a reported £50 million.

Leeds' deficit is estimated to be somewhat less, but it appears the only way of closing the gap at such short notice would be to make a sale.

Given the June 30 deadline has passed and Gray remains a Leeds player at the time of writing, supporters have been left wondering whether the club will be hit with sanctions if their accounts do not reflect PSR compliance.

However, due to June 30 falling on a Sunday which is not an official working day, clubs can provide paperwork to show the EFL and Premier League intent to conduct business over the weekend, which would permit Leeds to report Gray's sale in 2023/24's accounting period, provided a deal is concluded promptly.

In the same way a deal sheet on transfer deadline day allows clubs to conclude business beyond the deadline, there is an understanding that such negotiations can be complex, drawn-out processes, therefore as long as intent to complete a transfer has been demonstrated to the relevant authorities, Leeds can still avoid sporting and financial penalties.

