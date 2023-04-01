How Leeds United can overcome triple blow and forget 'David vs Goliath' theory: David Prutton

Two of those players in Gnonto and Wober started the last game before the international break at Wolves which produced a fantastic win. That was a classically exciting topsy-turvy Leeds United game in which Leeds had the midfield middle two of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie in the absence of Adams.

That suggests that for that game they managed to work without Tyler but Tyler, Max and Willy are all big personalities as well. Willy has been great and I have really enjoyed watching him over the course of the season.

But Leeds have now given themselves one hell of a head start to work from if they are going to 'struggle' without their best players because the win at Wolves gave them a huge sigh of relief in climbing out of the bottom three. It's a gasping space that they have given themselves, not breathing space. They can take a few short, sharp intakes and then they have got to go again.

RETURN: For Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

It's a tough one but injuries are something that Leeds have had to classically put up with and that's not casting any aspersions. Their first season back in the Premier League seems like a distant memory now but even though that seemed relatively straightforward I think the very essence of Leeds United sometimes is the opposite of straightforward.

Once again, they've got to make sure that they climb to safety in a manner that will now be even tougher than the one you would have hoped for but that's just the way that the Premier League is and that's just the way that Leeds United are.

Liam Cooper is now back fit for Leeds and I have seen enough of Liam in the Premier League to know that there is a perfectly functionable Premier League defender there. Where you class him in the Premier League I don't know and that's an area open to debate. But I think he has done more good in a Leeds shirt than not good.

Given his experience, his leadership skills and his personality, maybe and hopefully we are looking at a player that doesn't need explaining the situation to. Leeds are going to need cool heads and a calmness to the way that they are going to approach the games, not just today's clash at Arsenal but each and every game between now and the end of the season.

Hopefully, they've got someone in Cooper who will be chomping at the bit to get back back into the side because even though he is an established member of the squad, I don't think there's any player at Leeds that is an absolute shoe in for the team given the injuries and given the recruitment. I think Coops has realised that, will realise that and will look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

I have seen enough from Leeds under new boss Javi Gracia so far to say that they have a very, very good chance of staying up. It's an unbelievable bottom half, from Crystal Palace in 12th all the way down to Southampton at the very bottom.

As a neutral looking on, a lover of football and a lover of the Premier League, it's going to be a stunning end to the season. That doesn't help Leeds United fans at all but that's the nature of being at elite level football.

But if you look at the teams in that bottom nine, I think Leeds have got more than enough to be better than three of those, I absolutely do believe that. The proof will be in what we see on the pitch and the fans obviously play their part.

You can tell that they love helter skelter games such as Wolves and they have got themselves through awful games of football like the Southampton one at home which was more about the result than the actual performance.

Then they have had the games against Brighton and Chelsea and they understand where Leeds sit. Any delusions of grandeur have long since gone. I think they understand how tough it is to be back at this level and how hard it is going to be classing themselves as consolidated.

Arsenal are obviously massive favourites for today's clash against Leeds at the Emirates but I don't think any game is a gimme or a free hit and Leeds have got to believe that they can get a point from the Emirates, they have absolutely got to believe that.

But Arsenal have been utterly transformed under Mikel Arteta. If you were an anti-Arsenal follower, a Spurs fan or a Man United fan, you would have been gleefully rubbing your hands watching everything Arsenal did year on year. They ascended to the top, they were the very best and then hounded out the man who helped get them there.

Then there was lots of conjecture and debate about where they were going, who they could bring in, what type of player they could bring in and which players were actively indulging on magnificent wages. All of that has gone out the window and that's testament to the patience that they gave Arteta and the trust in him.

But then after that, once you have been given that opportunity and once that door has been pushed ajar you have absolutely got to stamp through it and my God have they done that. They have been absolutely phenomenal.

They've answered questions from critics when it looked like they were heading into big games when people didn't think they were going to get anything out of it. They've been clinical, they've put teams to the sword and it would be a very, very, very good point if Leeds were able to get one and it would be a magnificent three points if that's how it comes out.

But just because Arsenal have done great and Leeds have toiled at times this season, you are still in the same division. It's not a Cup game. It's not David versus Goliath. It's two Premier League teams, one doing better than the other with the possibility of any result at the end of the day.