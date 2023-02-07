A look at how Jesse Marsch’s winning record at Leeds United compares to other recent Whites bosses.

Jesse Marsch’s time as Leeds United boss has come to an end after a disappointing first half of the season.

The American managed to save the Whites from relegation last season, but he has not been able to take them forward this term. Following defeat to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, Leeds have been left just goal difference above the drop zone, and they have decided not to wait any longer, dismissing Marsch on Monday.

The search now begins for a new boss, but in the meantime, we have taken a look at Marsch’s winning record during his time at Elland Road to see how it compares to other nine that make up the last 10 Leeds bosses.

Take a look below as we go from best to worst...

Garry Monk Win percentage - 47.17%

Marcelo Bielsa Win percentage - 47.1%

Thomas Christiansen Win percentage - 45.45%

Steve Evans Win percentage - 36.84%