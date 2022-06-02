BOSS: Jesse Marsch. Picture: Getty Images.

The dust has now settled on a dramatic Premier League season as Leeds United secured their top flight status on a remarkable final day of the campaign.

Jesse Marsch’s side had started the day in the bottom three as they prepared to take on Brentford at the same time as relegation rivals Burnley hosted Newcastle United.

The Magpies played their part with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor and Leeds were able to secure their place in next season’s Premier League as Jack Harrison crashed home a late winner at the Community Stadium.

The win rounded off an undoubted spell of improvement under the American after he was named as successor to the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa earlier this season.

Many have doubted Marsch’s ability to manage in English football’s top tier but one statistic showed the impact he made after taking over at Elland Road.