October and November's international breaks could yet prove to be a friend to Leeds United and Daniel Farke.

The Whites are exploring the possibility of potentially bringing in a midfielder to mitigate for injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev which are expected to keep the defensive-minded duo out of action for a number of months.

Ampadu faces a minimum of 10 weeks on the sidelines and could return to the pitch early in the New Year, however Gruev's lay-off is set to be somewhat longer after undergoing surgery on his meniscus.

Free agency is the only avenue Leeds can explore when looking to sign a new player in that position at this moment in time. Midway through the season, excluding the month of January, clubs are only permitted to sign players out of contract as loans and transfers are prohibited between transfer windows. With 15 Championship fixtures to be played before January, it is something Leeds are taking into serious consideration.

Ordinarily, the early season disruption to club action brought by the international breaks in September, October and November is a stone in Farke's shoe, but in the wake of his midfield's double knee injury, breaks this month and next offer Leeds some respite.

Should the Whites bring in a free agent on a short-term deal, it is highly likely they will take some time to get up to a level of match fitness deemed sufficient by Farke and staff. Given the timing of Ampadu and Gruev's injuries, Leeds will have had opportunity to approach players they feel could be suitable stand-ins before their next match. Realistically, any addition will not be in a position to contribute materially until next month therefore a cumulative three-week window with no club football before the festive calendar kicks into gear has the potential to be particularly useful from a fitness point of view.

This past week, those not on international duty have spent time away from Thorp Arch but ahead of next Friday's return to club football against Sheffield United, the squad are back this weekend, meaning rumours of free agents training with the team over the past week are false. In a week's time, though, that could prove somewhat different.

Last season, the March 2024 international schedule proved to be anything but a friend to Leeds, robbing them of their rhythm after a run of 12 wins in 13 Championship games. The squad's subsequent collapse which saw them miss out on automatic promotion, Georginio Rutter's declining form and Willy Gnonto's unavailability, could all be traced back to the international break.

Whilst similar pitfalls remain, such as the potential for injuries to key players such as Gnonto or Joe Rodon, as outlined above this month and next, a break from the club calendar can also be deemed an opportunity, at least for those with a glass-half-full outlook.