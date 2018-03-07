How did Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell fare against Wolves?

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was recalled to the Leeds United starting eleven for the first time since 2016 in the 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Wednesday night.

After a loan spell at York City earlier in the season in which Peacock-Farrell's struggles were well documented Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom made the big decision to throw him in at the deep end against the Championship leaders.

His selection, though, after the opening twenty minutes looked to be a stroke of genius as Felix Wiedwald dropped to the bench following another disappointing showing at Middlesbrough last Friday.

Every touch was cheered by the watching Elland Road faithful and it has to be said the 21-year-old looked assured on the ball with each and every passing touch.

A phenomenal save from an Ivan Cavaleiro volley will have only added to the growing confidence as the Portugese winger had the goal at his mercy.

It took a fairly tame bit of defending to beat the new man between the sticks but there was nothing he could've done about a Romain Saiss header as Wolves looked to be a class above Leeds in every sense.

It could've got worse for Heckingbottom's men but for another fine save from the youngster.

Leo Bonatini, who hasn't found the back of the net since December, was denied as Peacock-Farrell thrust himself down low to deny his effort as it looked easier to score.

It's hard to imagine Wiedwald would have had the conviction or the confidence to do similar.

Another set-piece was the undoing of the United defence as Danny Batth's initial header cannoned back of the crossbar allowing Willy Boly to knock in the rebound with ease.

This was a night, though, that Peacock-Farrell will have found confidence in defeat.

Despite the visitors being head and shoulders above their counterparts throughout much of the 90 minutes the experience will have done no harm to Peacock-Farrell and his chances of retaining the number one jersey for the foreseeable future.

A Benik Afobe lob ended the evening as the visitors notched a third but many Leeds fans will reflect on Peacock-Farrell's performance as the one shining light in another drab display.

Will he keep his spot for the trip to Reading on Saturday? All signs point to the answer being a resounding yes.