How Bolton's financial troubles could affect Leeds United after High Court adjournment - and why there will be no points deduction

Championship club Bolton Wanderers continue to endure off-field troubles amid a financial crisis - the club faced a winding up petition in the High Court on Wednesday but it has now been adjourned until April 3.

Background

Owner Ken Anderson, the 94.5 per cent shareholder, is looking to offload the club to someone who can offer more financial stability after weeks of uncertainty and problems.

Players and staff have failed to be paid on time with the club having to battle to keep their stadium open also.

A deal with a four-person consortium fell through last week after prolonged talks.

Discussion continued with other interested parties, but another one is now out of the picture after withdrawing on Tuesday.

A club statement read: "Bolton Wanderers Football Club can confirm that discussions with one of the interested parties have now been mutually terminated.

"The club can also confirm that discussions are ongoing with other parties.

"A further update will be made in due course."

That news came on the eve of the club's High Court hearing as they looked to fend off an HMRC winding-up petition - their sixth in the last 18 months.

Wanderers were granted an adjournment on March 20 until April 3 with the club's future still up in the air as they continue to search for a buyer.

Administration?

If the club were to enter administration they would face a 12-point deduction from the EFL.

The cut off for the penalty to be enforced this season, though, is March 28 therefore any sanction after that would be put in place from next season.

Bolton face an uncertain future on the field as they sit six points adrift in the Championship relegation zone with eight games to play.

Winding up order

If the worst was to happen for Bolton in two weeks time and the club would cease to exist they would forfeit the fixtures already completed in the Championship this season. That outcome, though, is an extreme scenario and not one likely to be reached.

Just in case, here's how things would stand...

How the Championship table would look with Bolton Wanderers removed

1 Norwich City - 72 points (-6)

2 Sheffield United - 68 points (-6)

----------------------------------------

3 Leeds United - 67 points (-6)

4 West Brom - 64 points (-3)

5 Derby County - 56 points (-0)

6 Middlesbrough - 55 points (-3)

----------------------------------------

7 Aston Villa - 54 points (-3)

8 Preston North End - 53 points (-4)

9 Bristol City - 51 points (-4)

10 Nottingham Forest - 51 points (-4)

11 Birmingham City - 50 (-0)

12 Sheffield Wednesday - 49 points (-6)

13 Brentford - 46 points (-3)

14 Hull City - 45 points (-6)

15 Blackburn Rovers - 44 points (-3)

16 Stoke City - 43 points (-4)

17 QPR - 41 points (-3)

18 Swansea City - 41 points (-6)

19 Millwall - 36 points (-1)

20 Reading - 36 points (-1)

21 Rotherham - 35 points (-1)

22 Wigan Athletic - 35 points (-4)

23 Ipswich Town - 23 points (-1)