A strong prediction has been made as ex-Leeds United bosses Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Masrch lock horns in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bielsa and Marsch are both in their first jobs since being sacked by Leeds with Bielsa head coach of Uruguay and Marsch stering the Canada national side.

Both teams made it through to the semi-finals of the Copa America but both teams fell to defeat against Colombia and Argentina respectively, leading to a clash of Whites exes in the competition’s third place play-off.

Ahead of the final on Monday morning, the third-place play-off takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning in a 1am kick-off UK time at the Bank Of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The game is being televised live on Premier Sports.

Bielsa is firmly expected to come out on top with his Uruguay side strong favourites at a best-priced 4-7. Marsch’s Canada outfit are 11-2 shots whilst the draw is 10-3.