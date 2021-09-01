How a full strength Leeds United starting line-up and bench could look with summer transfer window now closed

Leeds were one of the Premier League's main movers on Tuesday's transfer deadline day, signing winger Dan James from Manchester United for a fee of £25m.
James becomes United's second most expensive signing, following the arrival of Spanish international forward Rodrigo last summer from Valencia for £27m.
Leeds also loaned out winger Helder Costa to Valencia on deadline day and here is a suggestion of how everything might fit into place when everybody is fit.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will return to Premier League action with a clash against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday, September 12.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
It's a no-brainer that the young Frenchman starts in goal. Kristoffer Klaesson is the back-up. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Ayling is able to fill in at centre-back but there's little doubt he is best bombing up and down the pitch from right back. Jamie Shackleton leads the back up and Cody Drameh is bubbling away too. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.
3. CB - Diego Llorente
Leeds are not shot of options at centre-back but Spanish international Llorente has looked a class act when fit and surely starts in a best XI. But who partners him? Photo by Bruce Rollinson.
4. CB - Liam Cooper
Llorente and Pascal Struijk might well be the call but Liam Cooper is United's captain and a leader in defence. Robin Koch is the other main option and there will be times when Leeds go three at the back. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.