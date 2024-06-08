Horsford man pleads not guilty to assault by beating following incident at Leeds United match
A Horsford man has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault by beating following an incident at Leeds United’s Championship play-offs semi-final first leg at Norwich City.
A statement released by Norfolk Constabulary read: “A 50-year-old Horsford man has appeared in court in connection with an incident outside Norwich City Football Club (NCFC) last month.
“Graham Riches, aged 50, of Dyer Close, Horsford, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 7 June 2024) and admitted two counts of wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and one count of possessing Class A drugs - cocaine - in Norwich on 12 May 2024.
“He pleaded not guilty to one count of assault by beating. He was released by the court on conditional bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on 14 April 2025.
“It follows an incident outside NCFC’s stadium in Carrow Road at around 2pm on Sunday 12 May 2024 when a man reported being punched and suffered a cut to his chin thought to be caused by a drinks’ can being thrown at him. He was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.”
