'Horrible' - Ex-Leeds United player's feeling for Whites star, future wish and text message

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Stuart Dallas both joined Leeds in the summer of 2015, a 24-year-old Dallas having just left Brentford but an 18-year-old Peacock-Farrell looking to impress in the Whites Academy ranks.

The pair would eventually go on to be team mates for both club and country with Peacock-Farrell eligible to play for Northern Ireland through his grandfather. The goalkeeper left Leeds to join Burnley in August 2019 but the 26-year-old had continued to rub shoulders with 32-year-old Dallas for Northern Ireland until the Whites midfielder suffered a femoral fracture in the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City of April 2022.

Dallas has not played since and Peacock-Farrell is longing for his return to the international stage, revealing that he texted the midfielder following his injury and expressing his gratitude for the way Dallas helped his own progress.

MESSAGE: From Bailey Peacock-Farrell, above, to former Leeds United team mate but still Northern Ireland international colleague Stuart Dallas. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

“It’s horrible,” said Peacock-Farrell to the Belfast Telegraph of the injury to Dallas. “I was watching the game when he got injured and I texted him straight after. It’s not nice because he’s having a long time out with it and it’s a real shame.