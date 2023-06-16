Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

'Horrible' - Ex-Leeds United player's feeling for Whites star, future wish and text message

A former Leeds United man has sent a message of support to a current Whites star and revealed the player’s impact on his own career.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Stuart Dallas both joined Leeds in the summer of 2015, a 24-year-old Dallas having just left Brentford but an 18-year-old Peacock-Farrell looking to impress in the Whites Academy ranks.

The pair would eventually go on to be team mates for both club and country with Peacock-Farrell eligible to play for Northern Ireland through his grandfather. The goalkeeper left Leeds to join Burnley in August 2019 but the 26-year-old had continued to rub shoulders with 32-year-old Dallas for Northern Ireland until the Whites midfielder suffered a femoral fracture in the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City of April 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dallas has not played since and Peacock-Farrell is longing for his return to the international stage, revealing that he texted the midfielder following his injury and expressing his gratitude for the way Dallas helped his own progress.

MESSAGE: From Bailey Peacock-Farrell, above, to former Leeds United team mate but still Northern Ireland international colleague Stuart Dallas. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.MESSAGE: From Bailey Peacock-Farrell, above, to former Leeds United team mate but still Northern Ireland international colleague Stuart Dallas. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
MESSAGE: From Bailey Peacock-Farrell, above, to former Leeds United team mate but still Northern Ireland international colleague Stuart Dallas. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

“It’s horrible,” said Peacock-Farrell to the Belfast Telegraph of the injury to Dallas. “I was watching the game when he got injured and I texted him straight after. It’s not nice because he’s having a long time out with it and it’s a real shame.

"I love having him here with Northern Ireland. He is such a big part of this team and the Leeds team. To not see him play isn’t good and I’d love to see him playing as soon as possible. He was a familiar face, which helps so much. It helps you settle in quickly and he was influential for me."

Related topics:Bailey Peacock-FarrellDallasStuart DallasNorthern IrelandBrentfordManchester CityBurnley