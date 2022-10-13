Premier League leaders Arsenal recorded their sixth straight win in all competitions on Thursday evening as a 1-0 triumph at Europa League hosts Bodo/Glimt stretched the Gunners run to 11 victories from their last 12 games. Mikel Arteta’s side are not surprisingly odds-on to take all three points from Sunday’s clash at 14th-placed Leeds but the Gunners can still be backed at 4-7 and Leeds are not enormous odds at 5-1.

The draw is only on offer at 7-2 and striker Patrick Bamford is viewed by the bookmakers as being key to United’s chances in a first scorer market dominated by Arsenal threats. Gabriel Jesus was rested for Thursday’s Europa League clash in Norway but the Brazilian is 9-2 favourite to net first against Leeds and the next five players in the market all represent the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah (5s), Grabiel Martinelli (13-2), Bukayo Saka (7s), Martin Odegaard (9s) and Fabio Vieira (9s) are next, followed by Bamford who is rated the chief Leeds threat at 19-2 but as short as 7s. Rodrigo is then 10s and the same price as Arsenal's Reiss Nelson after which there is a swarm of Whites players in Willy Gnonto (12s), Joe Gelhardt (12s), Luis Sinisterra (14s), Jack Harrison (15s), Sam Greenwood (15s), Brenden Aaronson (18s) and Crysencio Summerville (20s).

CHALLENGE: For Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta against Leeds United, the Gunners boss pictured before December's last visit to Elland Road. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.