Hope offered to Leeds United against Arsenal with presence of particular figure viewed as key
Leeds United have been given a chance for Sunday’s Premier League showdown against table-topping Arsenal by the bookmakers who believe the presence of a particular Whites figure is key.
Premier League leaders Arsenal recorded their sixth straight win in all competitions on Thursday evening as a 1-0 triumph at Europa League hosts Bodo/Glimt stretched the Gunners run to 11 victories from their last 12 games. Mikel Arteta’s side are not surprisingly odds-on to take all three points from Sunday’s clash at 14th-placed Leeds but the Gunners can still be backed at 4-7 and Leeds are not enormous odds at 5-1.
The draw is only on offer at 7-2 and striker Patrick Bamford is viewed by the bookmakers as being key to United’s chances in a first scorer market dominated by Arsenal threats. Gabriel Jesus was rested for Thursday’s Europa League clash in Norway but the Brazilian is 9-2 favourite to net first against Leeds and the next five players in the market all represent the Gunners.
Eddie Nketiah (5s), Grabiel Martinelli (13-2), Bukayo Saka (7s), Martin Odegaard (9s) and Fabio Vieira (9s) are next, followed by Bamford who is rated the chief Leeds threat at 19-2 but as short as 7s. Rodrigo is then 10s and the same price as Arsenal's Reiss Nelson after which there is a swarm of Whites players in Willy Gnonto (12s), Joe Gelhardt (12s), Luis Sinisterra (14s), Jack Harrison (15s), Sam Greenwood (15s), Brenden Aaronson (18s) and Crysencio Summerville (20s).
A 2-1 win for Arsenal is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 8-1 but closely followed by a 1-1 draw and also 2-0 and 2-1 wins for the visitors, all of which are 42-5. Leeds are 37-2 to record a 2-1 triumph and 20-1 to win 1-0.