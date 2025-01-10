Home Leeds United fixture vs rival club this weekend called off after pitch inspection
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites' youngsters were scheduled to take on Man United's U21 side on Friday evening at York City's LNER Community Stadium, however, this game will now be rescheduled after the pitch was deemed unplayable.
Leeds' U21s are currently 18th in the 26-team Premier League 2 standings with opponents and close rivals Man United sitting six points above the young Whites in sixth place.
Scott Gardner's young side are on a tricky run of form having lost their last six fixtures in-a-row, although the team has been depleted in recent months with the likes of top scorer Luca Thomas and defensive midfielder Cian Coleman heading out on senior loans at non-league clubs.
A new date for the game against Manchester United will be arranged in due course, a club statement confirmed on Friday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.