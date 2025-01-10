Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Under-21 fixture against Manchester United this evening has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites' youngsters were scheduled to take on Man United's U21 side on Friday evening at York City's LNER Community Stadium, however, this game will now be rescheduled after the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Leeds' U21s are currently 18th in the 26-team Premier League 2 standings with opponents and close rivals Man United sitting six points above the young Whites in sixth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Gardner's young side are on a tricky run of form having lost their last six fixtures in-a-row, although the team has been depleted in recent months with the likes of top scorer Luca Thomas and defensive midfielder Cian Coleman heading out on senior loans at non-league clubs.

A new date for the game against Manchester United will be arranged in due course, a club statement confirmed on Friday afternoon.