Hollywood star breaks silence on Leeds United comparison and Jesse Marsch ‘apology’
Hollywood actor and star of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Jason Sudeikis has insisted it was ‘never the intention’ to make life difficult for American coaches in the Premier League after comparisons made between the fictional character and former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch
Speaking in a new interview with Sky Sports, the star of the screen revealed he had not had the opportunity to ‘apologise or explain himself’ to the likes of Marsch, following the success of the popular show he is the figurehead for on Apple’s online streaming platform.
Marsch was the subject of comparisons by national media to fictional character Lasso during the early portion of his time at Elland Road, due to his mannerisms, the Americanisation of his footballing vocabulary and general upbeat demeanour.
"I get it. I think there’s probably a stigma, I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped,” Marsch joked during one of his early Leeds press conferences after taking the job in February 2022.
"It was not the intention at all,” Sudeikis said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to apologise or explain myself yet with, like, Jesse Marsch.
"I understand. I think it’s a little lazy of anybody to correlate the two obviously but it was never our intention to make things more difficult,” he added.
"I do know that ultimately, if American coaches come into this league and won a whole bunch of games, that [Ted Lasso comparison] would probably go away,” Sudeikis said.
Marsch was relieved of his duties in LS11 earlier this season following defeat by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, just shy of one year in the job, but remains in the frame for future employment in English football having held talks with Southampton and Leicester City over their recent vacancies.