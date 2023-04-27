Speaking in a new interview with Sky Sports, the star of the screen revealed he had not had the opportunity to ‘apologise or explain himself’ to the likes of Marsch, following the success of the popular show he is the figurehead for on Apple’s online streaming platform.

Marsch was the subject of comparisons by national media to fictional character Lasso during the early portion of his time at Elland Road, due to his mannerisms, the Americanisation of his footballing vocabulary and general upbeat demeanour.

"I get it. I think there’s probably a stigma, I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped,” Marsch joked during one of his early Leeds press conferences after taking the job in February 2022.

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch (C) gestures as he arrives ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium(Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was not the intention at all,” Sudeikis said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to apologise or explain myself yet with, like, Jesse Marsch.

"I understand. I think it’s a little lazy of anybody to correlate the two obviously but it was never our intention to make things more difficult,” he added.

"I do know that ultimately, if American coaches come into this league and won a whole bunch of games, that [Ted Lasso comparison] would probably go away,” Sudeikis said.

