TSG Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen has expressed ‘regret’ at the premature exit of 20-year-old striker Georginio Rutter, after the French youth international completed a club-record transfer to Leeds United.

The Whites will pay an initial €28 million, which could rise to €40 million if certain parameters are met during the youngster’s time at Elland Road. Rutter has signed a five-and-a-half year contract and joins up with international colleague Illan Meslier. The pair hail from towns separated by a half-hour drive and currently represent France’s Under-21 setup.

Speaking after the completion of Rutter’s transfer, sporting director Rosen said: “Transfers like Georginio Rutter’s to TSG Hoffenheim are only possible because of transfers like Georginio Rutter’s to Leeds United.”

“But of course we regret the premature departure of this highly talented player, who is not only a great guy but also has the ability to provide spectacular moments on the pitch.

“In light of the third-highest transfer fee in the club’s history, as well as the clearly communicated desire to move, it would not have made sense to block a young player like Georgi from the path he is pursuing. I’m sure I’m not the only one who will miss him.’

“For several years now, the chance to develop and make a name for yourself with us has ensured that we are always able to attract young, exciting players. Transfers like this, as painful as they may be at the moment, raise our profile and our attractiveness for top domestic and international talent. They like to come here, but they don’t stay forever,” Rosen added.

Hoffenheim head coach Andre Breitenreiter commented: “Georginio is a good character and has enormous talent. No coach in the world likes to lose a player like him. But of course I wish him all the best for his future.”

Rutter is expected to make his Leeds debut in next weekend’s fixture against Brentford at Elland Road. The club released a statement on Saturday evening stating he would be ineligible to feature against Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round replay in midweek.