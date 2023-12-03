History made as Leeds United discover opponents in FA Cup third round

The draw for the FA Cup third round has been made.

Leeds United have discovered their opponents in the FA Cup third round which has served up a slice of history.

The draw for the last 64 was made on Sunday afternoon ahead of the second round clash between Eastleigh and Reading.

Leeds were handed a trip to League One side Peterborough United which created history for a club being handed the most consecutive away draws in the FA Cup, the Whites drawn away for the 13th time in a row.

Leeds have not been drawn at home in the FA Cup since taking on Rotherham United at Elland Road back in January 2016. Leeds equalled the record of being handed 11 consecutive away games in the competition with last season's fourth round trip to Accrington which came on the back of the third round visit to Cardiff City.

Stockport County were the only other team to have been given 11 away games in a row in the FA Cup between 1996 and 2001.

But yet another third round away day now presents itself against Peterborough who sit fifth in League One under Darren Ferguson.

The contest will mark a record-breaking 13-consecutive initial away ties for any club in the FA Cup.