Still only 18, Gyabi has caught the eye with his performances in the middle for Michael Skubala's 21s since a summer move from the Etihad.

Tuesday night's trip to Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John's Trophy saw him pick up a second assist of the season, to go with the goal he scored in a recent PL2 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Trophy tie, against League Two opposition and experienced EFL campaigners like Jon Nolan and Paul Lewis, was already a different kind of experience for Gyabi and his team-mates, before they went down to 10 men and the central midfielder dropped in at centre-back.

Sam Greenwood saw a straight red for a second half challenge, but Leeds held on for victory, having come from two goals down to take a 5-3 lead that remained at full-time.

"It was a good win," said Gyabi.

"I think going down to 10 men, the boys stuck in and got the win.

"It's the closest thing to first team [football] for us, it's a good challenge for us and I think we did well. It's definitely a challenge and I look forward to playing against players like that so it was good.

NEW BOY - Darko Gyabi signed for Leeds United in the summer from Manchester City and went on the first team's pre-season tour of Australia before settling into life with the Under 21s. Pic: Getty

"It's an opportunity to show how good we are but there's a physical aspect to it as well. We've stepped up to it for the first game so we just need to keep going."

Gyabi laid on the assist for Joe Gelhardt's first goal and contributed a nice spin and pass in the build up to the striker's second.

In the second half the midfielder found Cody Drameh, who battled through a tackle and poked the ball cleverly past keeper Mateusz Hewelt for Leeds' fifth.

Leeds believe the £5m they paid for the teenager was a solid investment and his involvement in chance creation and the build-up of attacks has already marked him as one to watch this season.

"I've not been here as long but I'm getting comfortable playing in the system with these players," he said.

"I've played with Sonny [Perkins] a lot longer than Mateo [Joseph], but it's something new, so that's good."