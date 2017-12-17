Highlights - Recall how Leeds United beat Norwich City 1-0 at Elland Road

Pontus Jansson scored the winner as Leeds United continued their revival with a 1-0 victory over Norwich at Elland Road which kept them on the brink of the Championship play-off places.

Six defeats in seven league matches had seen Leeds plummet down the table, heaping the pressure on boss Thomas Christiansen.

But results have improved drastically over the last month and Jansson’s header - his second in as many home games - made it 13 points from a possible 18 to leave United one off the top six.

The impressive Alex Pritchard hit the crossbar late on for Norwich, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat on the road, as they pushed hard for an equaliser.

