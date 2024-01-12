Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip claims Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi had options to choose from when deciding which side to join on loan in the January transfer window.

Gyabi has sealed a six-month loan deal to the south coast club which sees him reunite with former England Under-20 boss Ian Foster. The 19-year-old will be ineligible to face Leeds in the FA Cup Fourth Round later this month, or when United visit Home Park in the Championship during mid-February, but is expected to feature prominently after the exits of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

Foster expressed his delight at being able to land Gyabi's signature for the remainder of the season as Argyle attempt to remain in the Championship after 13 seasons in England's third and fourth tiers.

“I have been aware of Darko's qualities for a number of years after his performances as a young player in the England pathway," Foster said.

“He played an age group up in the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina which shows his qualities and he has great ability to link the play from midfield to attack. He has the athleticism to drive forward both with the ball and without it, and also has a real knack of arriving into the box late."

Pilgrims director of football Dewsnip added: "He is someone who Leeds paid a significant fee for which shows the talent he has, and it is now up to him and us to help him showcase that at Championship level.

“I am delighted he decided to come to Argyle as he had a number of options to choose from, but again this signing emphasises that we have created an environment here where players can develop, flourish and grow.”

Gyabi was reportedly of interest to Scottish outfit St Mirren this month, while last summer's window saw Fleetwood Town and French side Valenciennes express a desire to take the ex-Manchester City man.