Messina worked under President Barack Obama as the United States politician’s chief of staff at the White House in Washington D.C. between 2009 and 2011.

Tweeting on Tuesday evening, Messina said: “An incredible honor to be part of the 49ers Enterprises’ ownership group of @LUFC! Thanks to [chairman] Paraag [Marathe] and Collin [Meador] for including me. This has been a lifetime goal of mine and I’m very excited about the future of this club!”

Several investors, including Messina and other high-profile American personalities, have uncovered themselves as part of 49ers Enterprises’ investment group since the club officially changed hands on Monday.

US President Barack Obama speaks as Organizing for Action head Jim Messina (L) looks on during an Organizing for Action dinner on March 13, 2013 at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA star Russell Westbrook and PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth are among the celebrity names now connected to the Whites.

It is not thought the likes of Phelps, Westbrook, Spieth or Messina will have a material impact on the day-to-day running of the club or anything at boardroom level besides financing and minority shareholding.

Leeds’ board of directors features chairman 49ers lead Marathe, retail magnate Peter Lowy – who along with Marathe has been a director for the past couple of years – co-owner and vice president Rudy Cline-Thomas and chief executive Angus Kinnear who remains in his post following the transition of ownership.

