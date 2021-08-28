Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Tony Johnson

The 19-year-old winger bagged his second goal of the Premier League 2 season on Friday night against Derby County.

Leeds defeated the Rams 3-2 at Loughborough University with Summerville wreaking havoc down the right before scoring a fine solo goal in his second 45 minute appearance of the week.

The Dutch youngster enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season and has carried his strong performances into the development level ranks.

Ian Poveda's loan move to Blackburn Rovers earlier this week appeared to be a shot in the arm for Summerville, who has featured on Marcelo Bielsa's bench in both of the club's Premier League fixtures and again against Crewe in the League Cup in midweek.

His pace, power, change of direction and ability to beat a man caused the County problems and there is growing clamour to see him handed a full first team debut sooner rather than later.

"He's in a good moment at the minute," Under-23s boss Jackson told the YEP after the win over Derby.

"He's a real handful as a player, I certainly wouldn't like to mark him - not many people would.

"He's clear in his mind and he's a focused young man not to get carried away with anything. He's going to work really hard every day, as are all the players, and he'll wait for that opportunity.

"Whether that comes sooner or later all the players are going to have that mindset where they are pushing every day trying to impress the manager."

Ex Chelsea academy product Lewis Bate has also taken his first steps into the new term with the Whites after joining the Thorp Arch setup this summer, playing all three games for the Under-23s this season.

"Like everybody, there's always things he can work on," Jackson said of the young midfielder.

"They're all in that stage of their careers where everything won't be perfect. He's settled in well. He's played the three games now and had a feel for it.

"He's getting a feel for the way we train and how we train and the expectations of him as a midfielder. I'm sure they're different to what he had at Chelsea but he's slowly getting to grips with it.

"He's been really positive and it's been good to see that he's fitted in with the group really well. I think we have a good bunch here who can fit it.