Leeds United fans appear split as to whether Brenden Aaronson should keep his place in the starting line-up during a difficult period. The attacking midfielder has just one goal to his name since the turn of the year and in recent meetings with Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Brom he was hooked early with his side needing to score.

Aaronson has started every league game since the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in August with only two outfielders - Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon - racking up more minutes. The 24-year-old has looked tireless for most of the campaign and always gives 110 per cent, but his final product has undoubtedly been lacking.

Leeds don’t have another natural No.10, but there are a few square pegs many think would fit quite nicely into a round hole, namely Willy Gnonto or Largie Ramazani. And so the YEP posed a question to fans on social media, asking if they agree or disagree that other options should be tested - and there was plenty of debate on either side.

1 . @zaffar27835954 - Switch could make the difference Absolutely, Aaronson has done a decent job but he was never going to improve, we've got players who would do better in the 10 slot & Farke has to stop his stubbornness, we can win all 11 games left but need to be firing from all sides, Piroe, Gnonto and Ramazani will add extra few %.

2 . @CRyanczak - Rest needed Well, Aaronson might be running out of gas and needs a break to recover. He has been a constant presence in the LUFC starting XI since the beginning of the season.

3 . @rhodri_clarke - Bench impact Agree and there is a few options, Gnonto or Ramazani with Piroe up top, or even Piroe at 10 and Gnonto up front, those 2 can finish. Aaronson as an impact sub for his press intensity would be crucial last 20 mins of games.

4 . @jogeorginiojo - Central role for wide men Either try Gnonto or Ramazani in there or play Joseph and Piroe to interchange.

5 . @cjp_88 - Rotation would have helped He's played something like 31 games in a row in league now; needs rotating to keep the legs fresh. I'd have played Gnonto / Ramazani there through season to rotate it more personally. However if Farke plays him the 11 remaining and we go up, who is going to whinge.