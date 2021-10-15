Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa gives instructions to Raphinha at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Leeds fan's best finish in the FPL game played by over seven million is 53,000th overall.

"My best finish on FPL is 53k overall, last season I finished a lowly 1.3m but my excuse is that I don't pick Man U players because of my allegiance to LUFC so Bruno Fernandes single handedly destroyed me last season," Limbrick said.

"This season I'm sitting steady at 406k overall with seven out of seven green arrows so far so fingers crossed for my best season yet."

This week his FPL tip is to exclude Raphinha and include one of his Whites team-mates.

"Raphinha is the number one pick for Leeds in general, but I wouldn't buy him this week due to the Brazil game in the early hours of Friday," Limbrick added.

"Depending on your budget, I'd go for Rodrigo this week. Bamford is out again and the Spaniard has had two weeks of rest.

"Southampton have conceded 10 goals so far this season and without their talisman James Ward-Prowse I expect us to create plenty of chances."