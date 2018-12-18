Here's every Championship teams lowest attendance of the season - do Leeds United really take more?

But do Whites fans really take more? Take a look at the lowest Championship attendance this season per club below... where do Leeds United fans rank?

1. Rotherham United Lowest home league attendance: 8,018 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Wigan Athletic Lowest home league attendance: 8,848 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Brentford Lowest home league attendance: 8,903 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hull City Lowest home league attendance: 10,530 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more