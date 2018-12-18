Leeds United fans

Here's every Championship teams lowest attendance of the season - do Leeds United really take more?

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship this season as Marcelo Bielsa has guided the club to the top of the table.

But do Whites fans really take more? Take a look at the lowest Championship attendance this season per club below... where do Leeds United fans rank?

Lowest home league attendance: 8,018

1. Rotherham United

Lowest home league attendance: 8,848

2. Wigan Athletic

Lowest home league attendance: 8,903

3. Brentford

Lowest home league attendance: 10,530

4. Hull City

