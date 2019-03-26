Here is the EFL Championship Team of the Year in full - which Leeds United players made the cut? The EFL have announced the Championship Team of the Year ahead of the annual end of season awards - but which Leeds United players have made the grade? Take a look at the official side selected below as Phil Hay takes you though it player by player... 1. Manager - Chris Wilder, Sheffield United Its a very, very close call between Wilder, Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke and there are valid arguments for all three of them. Wilder gets the nod from the EFL. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough A goalkeeper who is good enough to play in the Premier League. Sixteen clean sheets and 31 goals conceded made him a shoe-in. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Max Aarons - Norwich City Only 19 but an easy pick as the best right-back in the division. Quick, direct and key to Norwichs tactics. A big future ahead of him. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper - Leeds United Club captain at Elland Road and one of the players who has improved and adapted most under Marcelo Bielsa. Among the first names on Bielsas teamsheet. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3