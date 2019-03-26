EFL team of the year

Here is the EFL Championship Team of the Year in full - which Leeds United players made the cut?

The EFL have announced the Championship Team of the Year ahead of the annual end of season awards - but which Leeds United players have made the grade?

Take a look at the official side selected below as Phil Hay takes you though it player by player...

Its a very, very close call between Wilder, Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke and there are valid arguments for all three of them. Wilder gets the nod from the EFL.

1. Manager - Chris Wilder, Sheffield United

A goalkeeper who is good enough to play in the Premier League. Sixteen clean sheets and 31 goals conceded made him a shoe-in.

2. Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough

Only 19 but an easy pick as the best right-back in the division. Quick, direct and key to Norwichs tactics. A big future ahead of him.

3. Max Aarons - Norwich City

Club captain at Elland Road and one of the players who has improved and adapted most under Marcelo Bielsa. Among the first names on Bielsas teamsheet.

4. Liam Cooper - Leeds United

