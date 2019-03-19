Help us salute Leeds United's stalwart fans as season enters crucial final stages

Nobody said it was going to be easy.

Leeds United's defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday has left Whites fans everywhere sweating on the outcome of the club's push for automatic promotion.

The bond between Leeds United's players and fans this season has been a special one.

But, to borrow a phrase from Elland Road's most famous terrace anthem, life as a Leeds supporter has always had its ups and downs.

And, however this season pans out, the footballing thrills and spills provided by Marcelo Bielsa's revitalised team have been a well-deserved reward for the loyalty shown over many years by the club's long-suffering army of fans.

So today, with eight games still to play, the Yorkshire Evening Post is kicking off a regular new series saluting the stalwarts who have stood by Leeds during the bad times and are now dreaming of a return to the promised land of the Premier League.

The fans who continued to turn out in huge numbers through the dark days of League One, swingeing points deductions and cup humblings at the hands of Histon, Rochdale and Newport.

The away trip organisers, the fanzine sellers, the club's workers in the community - in short, all the people who set the Leeds United family apart from the rest.

And that means we want to hear from YOU as the Whites, in their centenary year, look to repeat the unforgettable top-flight promotion campaigns masterminded by The Don in 1964 and Sgt Wilko in 1990.

Tell us your stories of supporters who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for Leeds United and we will aim to feature them in this Marching on Together series.

Old fans, young fans, long distance fans, fundraising fans - whoever they are and whatever their special connection to the club, get in touch and help the YEP to put them in the spotlight.

Welcoming the start of the series, Leeds United Supporters' Trust chairman Steve White said: "Plenty of our fans will have seen all the highs and lows that our beloved club has given us over the years and even after some difficult times their commitment remains as strong as ever - we genuinely believe that our supporters are the envy of other clubs.

"“We are renowned for taking thousands of supporters wherever we play - there’s no doubting Leeds fans’ passion for this team, but we have a lot of fans that go above and beyond, whether it’s stood in the rain selling programmes or fanzines, the volunteers who collect at the Elland Road foodbank point or those who continually fundraise.

"It’s great to see the Yorkshire Evening Post recognising them and putting them in the spotlight.”

If you have a story to share about an Elland Road stalwart, email paul.robinsons@jpimedia.co.uk or ring 0113 238 8463.