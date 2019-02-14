Help put a name to these faces from Leeds United's 'pot hunting' squad

This is Leeds United's under 21 'pot hunting' squad.

They are pictured in May 1985 before setting out for Switzerland to begin their second defence of the Club Sportif 31st international youth tournament trophy in Geneva.

This photo has been plucked from the YEP archive.

And today we ask - can you name the players in this photo? And do you know where they are now?

Those old enough to remember in the YEP office have named on the back row Peter Swan, John Scales, Neil Aspin and Dennis Irwin. And on the front row we spotted Lyndon Simmonds, Scott Sellars, Tommy Wright and Terry Phelan.

Can you help? Email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk and we will update this story with your responses.