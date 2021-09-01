The winger, signed yesterday in a £25m deal, completed Victor Orta's lenthy pursuit, driven on by head coach Marcelo Bielsa. In 2019 the pair felt this was a player who could help get them over the line in the Championship promotion race.

According to writer and podcaster Tom McDermott, what James did at Manchester United only enhanced the view that he would make a perfect Leeds United signing.

Why were Manchester United happy to sell Dan James?

They had more enquiries this summer about Dan James than any other player.

It's a little bit sad - part of Manchester United's philosophy over the last two or three years was to get younger players in, yes sprinkle in the likes of Cavani, but get young players in they could develop and I thought Dan James would be given another year. But as it turns out, given they brought in in Sancho and then Ronaldo, for his own sake it's probably best for James to move on and play at Leeds. Manchester United have neglected their own way of doing things a little bit, which is a shame because there's a very good player there. Bielsa will give him that bit of time he needs and he'll fit beautifully into Leeds' system.

How did he fare at Manchester United?

He really did hit the ground running. He played a couple of pre-season games, did very well and then the opening game of the season he came on as a sub against Chelsea and scored. He scored at home to Crystal Palace and at Southampton as well in the first four games of that season. There was that shock impact, where the opposition were a bit unsure about what he could do. Then they started to slowly work him out. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to develop a style from wide and James was expected to do a bit more, creatively, than going down the wing and having a shot or getting it in. That's where he struggled a little. His pace, his enthusiasm really did shock people and he started like a house on fire. I remember one coach comparing him with Andrei Kanchelskis but he did tail off. He needed to find another way of playing, not just relying on that pace.

GOOD FIT - Daniel James has swapped Manchester United for Leeds United in a £25m deal. Pic: Getty

How do you think he will fit in at Leeds?

He's very popular in the dressing room, not because he's a clown, he's just a well-liked guy. He's a perfect Bielsa signing - Leeds have a very dynamic team and he'd always play against Leeds and Liverpool, in some of these big games, big Europa League games, because he's so good at causing panic when the opposition are in possession. He's good at getting the ball back. Where he struggles is when he's got time and space in the final third. He opens up the play beautifully with his pace, but it's when he's presented with a good couple of attacking options - he doesn't fall to pieces but it's an area of his game he needs to work on.

A good signing then?

I think the way Leeds play, the pressing, he'll be fantastic. He'll be able to link up with Patrick Bamford and run off him. Manchester United's strikers are quite selfish, Cavani just wants to score goals which is great, but he's not very good at linking up. Bamford can bring that. I think James will be great for Bielsa out of possession, he's very good at making it difficult for the opposition and he's not shy about doing the dirty work. He's played some big games for Wales. He's a good player. I think he's a good signing.

Where would you play him?