Costa has previously been capped for Portugal in a friendly but the winger has switched international allegiances to Angola - the country in which he was born.

The 27-year-old made made his second international debut but this time for Angola in Friday's World Cup qualifier at home to Egypt in which he scored the opening goal as part of a 2-2 draw.

Costa also netted on his one sole outing for Portugal, in a 3-1 victory against Scotland at Hampden Park in a friendly of October 2018.

IN FORM: Leeds United's Helder Costa, left, in action for loan side Valencia against Villarreal last month. The winger is thriving for club and now new country too. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images.

Taking to Instagram, Costa shared pictures of himself in the Angola colours together with writing: "Very happy for the debut."

Costa is on loan for the season at Valencia for whom he has now made four league starts in addition to three outings from the bench.

