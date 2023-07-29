Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hearts 0 Leeds United 1: Reaction and recap from final friendly with key pair off injured

Leeds United took on SPL side Hearts on Sunday at Tynecastle Park in their final pre-season friendly.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke got one last look at his side in competitive action in Sunday afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh in which a Luke Ayling strike forced an own goal which gave the the Whites a 1-0 victory. But the win came at a cost for United who lost two key players to injury. Here is our reaction and recap.

Show new updates
18:19 BST

Farke on double injury blow

17:50 BST

Injuries update

16:54 BST

Full time

Hearts 0 Leeds 1. Two things now, need to take chances/end product and also all eyes on these injuries

16:53 BST

CHANCE LEEDS, HUGE ONE

90: Gnonto cross to Joseph who should score but sends shot wide from close range

16:51 BST

Chance Leeds

88: Gray corner, Gnonto header flies just wide, Cresswell was also there but Gnonto with the touch

16:50 BST

Chance Hearts

87: Frankie Kent header from a free kick but well over the bar

16:46 BST

Bamford subbed

82: Chasing a ball down the right, a hooked clearance hit him in the face but he also grabbed the back of his left leg at the same time, went straight down to ground. Soon got treatment. Quickly subbed. Joseph on. Bamford did, though, walk off unaided and didn’t look too bad. Massively a case of fingers crossed here with Rutter already off injured

16:44 BST

Uh oh

81: Bamford injured, doesn’t look good

16:41 BST

Three more Leeds subs

78: Gyabi, Cresswell and Gelhardt on for Ampadu, Cooper and Sinisterra

16:40 BST

Chances Leeds

76: Gnonto, immediately lively, cuts in from the left, shot blocked, Ampadu then blazes over the bar. Still we have Ampadu and Gray in centre midfield so that’s looking pretty nailed on for Cardiff opener

