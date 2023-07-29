Hearts 0 Leeds United 1: Reaction and recap from final friendly with key pair off injured

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke got one last look at his side in competitive action in Sunday afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh in which a Luke Ayling strike forced an own goal which gave the the Whites a 1-0 victory. But the win came at a cost for United who lost two key players to injury. Here is our reaction and recap.