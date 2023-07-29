Hearts 0 Leeds United 1: Reaction and recap from final friendly with key pair off injured
Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke got one last look at his side in competitive action in Sunday afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh in which a Luke Ayling strike forced an own goal which gave the the Whites a 1-0 victory. But the win came at a cost for United who lost two key players to injury. Here is our reaction and recap.
Hearts 0 Leeds United 1: Reaction and recap
Farke on double injury blow
Injuries update
Full time
Hearts 0 Leeds 1. Two things now, need to take chances/end product and also all eyes on these injuries
CHANCE LEEDS, HUGE ONE
90: Gnonto cross to Joseph who should score but sends shot wide from close range
Chance Leeds
88: Gray corner, Gnonto header flies just wide, Cresswell was also there but Gnonto with the touch
Chance Hearts
87: Frankie Kent header from a free kick but well over the bar
Bamford subbed
82: Chasing a ball down the right, a hooked clearance hit him in the face but he also grabbed the back of his left leg at the same time, went straight down to ground. Soon got treatment. Quickly subbed. Joseph on. Bamford did, though, walk off unaided and didn’t look too bad. Massively a case of fingers crossed here with Rutter already off injured
Uh oh
81: Bamford injured, doesn’t look good
Three more Leeds subs
78: Gyabi, Cresswell and Gelhardt on for Ampadu, Cooper and Sinisterra
Chances Leeds
76: Gnonto, immediately lively, cuts in from the left, shot blocked, Ampadu then blazes over the bar. Still we have Ampadu and Gray in centre midfield so that’s looking pretty nailed on for Cardiff opener