Leeds dominated from the outset and squandered a good chance in the early exchanges as Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville combined to play in Luis Sinisttera whose rising shot was beaten away by keeper Zander Clark.

But the Whites were then dealt an injury blow as Rutter suffered a knock and the record signing was eventually unable to continue and replaced by Bamford, leaving the pitch as he held his side.

Leeds, though, continued well on top and went ahead in the 38th minute with a strike that went down as a Frankie Kent own goal but was effectively netted by Luke Ayling. The Whites right back hurtled forward from right back to be played in by Summerville before producing a low finish across keeper Clark which Kent bundled home from close range.

WINNER: Luke Ayling and Leeds United celebrate the only goal of the game at Hearts.

Bamford then went very close to doubling United's lead with an attempt from a brilliant raking pass from Liam Cooper, the striker's shot shaving the top of the post. Leeds looked to have added a second goal six minutes into the second half through Dan James who curled home a neat finish after a fine run into the box from the left but the goal was chalked off for Bamford obstructing the keeper.

Another fine Whites chance was then wasted as substitute Willy Gnonto flashed a free header just wide following a cross from another substitute in Ian Poveda who again impressed from the bench.

Leeds had the chances to fill their boots but the Whites were dealt another injury in the closing stages as Bamford went to ground after feeling the back of his leg as he also took a clearance to the face chasing a ball down the right. Mateo Jospeh took his place and Bamford was able to leave the pitch unaided.