Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heartbreaking team news update has emerged from a Championship rival in their Whites battle.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County boss Paul Warne has provided a “heratbreaking” team news update ahead of Sunday evening’s Championship visit of Leeds United to Pride Park.

Derby signed England youth international midfielder David Ozoh on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace in the summer but injuries have limited the 19-year-old to just five league appearances for the Rams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September’s 1-0 victory at home to Cardiff City and has not featured since due to then suffering a quad injury, just as he was about to return.

Providing his team news for Sunday’s visit of Leeds, Warne said Ozoh was “heartbroken” at being prevented from playing as he issued updates on three members of his squad.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Warne was asked if there would come a point when Ozoh's season-long loan would have to be reconsidred with the January transfer window in mind.

"I don't think we are there yet (in terms of making a decision)," said the Derby boss. "I like what David brought to the team although it seems like a long time ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel for the kid because he is absolutely heartbroken. We've got to get him fit and then match fit. That's the thing. Coming back now it's like pre-season. It takes a long time to get fit. It's something we constantly monitor, but hopefully there is some good news with David soon."

Warne also provided updates on two more injured midfielders in Ben Osborn who tweaked his glute during training on Christmas Eve and Liam Thompson who suffered a minor issue before the 2-1 defeat at Luton Town five days before Christmas.

Both players missed Boxing Day's 2-1 win at home to West Brom and doubts still surround the pair for Sunday's visit of Leeds.

Warne added: “Ben tweaked his glute on Christmas Eve, but we're hopeful more than optimistic he will be able to play a part at the weekend. It's the same with Thommo. We were hoping he would be back. We've got three central midfielders out at the minute which is never ideal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Eiran Cashin is also out until the new year with a hamstring injury suffered in this month's 4-0 win against Portsmouth whilst fellow defender Ryan Nyambe remains on the comeback trail from a posterior ligament knee injury.

Namibia international Nyambe suffered the injury in October's 1-1 draw at Millwall and was expected to be facing up to six months out. Warne has, though, said that Nyambe could return at the end of next month.