Heartbreaking team news for Leeds United rivals in Whites battle as star joins pair out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derby County boss Paul Warne has provided a “heratbreaking” team news update ahead of Sunday evening’s Championship visit of Leeds United to Pride Park.
Derby signed England youth international midfielder David Ozoh on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace in the summer but injuries have limited the 19-year-old to just five league appearances for the Rams.
Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September’s 1-0 victory at home to Cardiff City and has not featured since due to then suffering a quad injury, just as he was about to return.
Providing his team news for Sunday’s visit of Leeds, Warne said Ozoh was “heartbroken” at being prevented from playing as he issued updates on three members of his squad.
As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Warne was asked if there would come a point when Ozoh's season-long loan would have to be reconsidred with the January transfer window in mind.
"I don't think we are there yet (in terms of making a decision)," said the Derby boss. "I like what David brought to the team although it seems like a long time ago.
"I feel for the kid because he is absolutely heartbroken. We've got to get him fit and then match fit. That's the thing. Coming back now it's like pre-season. It takes a long time to get fit. It's something we constantly monitor, but hopefully there is some good news with David soon."
Warne also provided updates on two more injured midfielders in Ben Osborn who tweaked his glute during training on Christmas Eve and Liam Thompson who suffered a minor issue before the 2-1 defeat at Luton Town five days before Christmas.
Both players missed Boxing Day's 2-1 win at home to West Brom and doubts still surround the pair for Sunday's visit of Leeds.
Warne added: “Ben tweaked his glute on Christmas Eve, but we're hopeful more than optimistic he will be able to play a part at the weekend. It's the same with Thommo. We were hoping he would be back. We've got three central midfielders out at the minute which is never ideal."
Defender Eiran Cashin is also out until the new year with a hamstring injury suffered in this month's 4-0 win against Portsmouth whilst fellow defender Ryan Nyambe remains on the comeback trail from a posterior ligament knee injury.
Namibia international Nyambe suffered the injury in October's 1-1 draw at Millwall and was expected to be facing up to six months out. Warne has, though, said that Nyambe could return at the end of next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.