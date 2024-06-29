Heartache for Leeds United player and high drama as competition ends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heartache has come amid high drama for a Leeds United player.

The Euros are over for Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen whose Denmark side were knocked out amid high drama in Saturday evening’s last 16 clash against Germany in Dortmund.

Kristensen - who spent last season on loan at Roma - was named on the bench for his side’s knockout clash against Germany which was temporarily suspended towards the end of the first half due to thunder and lightning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play eventually continued and the first half ended goalless but Denmark looked to have gone ahead early in the second half only for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen to see his strike disallowed for offside.

As part of a cruel double blow for the Danes, Germany were then awarded a penalty just three minutes later after the intervention of VAR for an Andersen handball. Kai Havertz stepped up to convert the spot kick with 53 minutes on the clock and a lovely finish from Jamal Musiala then doubled the Germany advantage 15 minutes later.