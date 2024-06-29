Heartache for Leeds United player and high drama as competition ends
The Euros are over for Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen whose Denmark side were knocked out amid high drama in Saturday evening’s last 16 clash against Germany in Dortmund.
Kristensen - who spent last season on loan at Roma - was named on the bench for his side’s knockout clash against Germany which was temporarily suspended towards the end of the first half due to thunder and lightning.
Play eventually continued and the first half ended goalless but Denmark looked to have gone ahead early in the second half only for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen to see his strike disallowed for offside.
As part of a cruel double blow for the Danes, Germany were then awarded a penalty just three minutes later after the intervention of VAR for an Andersen handball. Kai Havertz stepped up to convert the spot kick with 53 minutes on the clock and a lovely finish from Jamal Musiala then doubled the Germany advantage 15 minutes later.
Kristensen stayed on the bench, the right back an unused substitute for a fourth game in a row and exiting the Euros without having bagged any action on the pitch.
