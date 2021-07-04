'He has made himself undroppable' - how the nation's media rated Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in England win over Ukraine

Although the man Gareth Southgate has trusted to start each of the Three Lions' games in the tournament lost his ever-present tag, removed in the second half with the game won to protect him from a yellow card and suspension for the semis, Phillips can be satisfied with his display once again in the 4-0 victory.

There's no doubt it was not as sparkling as his performance in the tournament opener against Croatia, or as impressive as what he did against the world-class German midfield, but Phillips did what was necessary, adding energy, control and discipline to the centre of the pitch alongside Declan Rice who was also in good form yet again.

"Those two sitting midfielders have been magnificent in most games," said Alan Shearer.

"That allows players ahead of them to go and express themselves. Whether it's Grealish who comes on, Sancho, Harry Kane, Sterling, I don't think that matters because [Southgate has] got so many options and they're all in form.

The scoreline when Phillips went off, to be replaced by 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, was 4-0 to Southgate's men.

Two goals from captain Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson's first international goal and a thumping Harry Maguire header made it a thrilling but comfortable night for England who will now face Denmark in the semi-finals. Italy and Spain face off on the other side of the draw.

This is how the nation's newspapers and broadcasters rated Phillips' display, in his 13th international appearance since a September 2020 debut.

1. The i - 6 Katherine Lucas of the i newspaper said: "Didn't have an awful lot to do. Solid enough in the middle."

2. The Guardian - 8 Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian: "He had to be disciplined when Ukraine started to stroke the ball around midfield. Avoided picking up a booking that would have brought a suspension."

3. BBC Readers - 7.28 Voters on the BBC Sport website were impressed by the Leeds United man's performance. Only five England players were rated more highly.

4. The Telegraph - 7 Sam Dean wrote: "Intelligent and patient presence in midfield. Not as adventurous in attack as in previous matches but there was no need for him to bomb forward."