Leeds United winger Daniel James. Pic: Getty

The Whites landed long-time target James on summer deadline day from arch rivals Manchester United in a deal worth in the region of £25million.

Leeds had admired the 23-year-old winger since his time at Swansea City in the Championship - when the LS11 outfit saw a deal to sign him in January 2019 fall through at the final hour with James at Elland Road having completed paperwork and a medical.

United's newest wide man has been thrown in at the deep end under head coach Bielsa, starting four out of five games since completing his switch across the Pennines.

James, though, put in arguably his best performance in a Leeds shirt so far against Watford last weekend.

“Danny James, can I just take my hat off to him,” Beckford told the Official Leeds United Podcast over his Hornets showing.

“What a player he’s turning out to be. Bags of energy, bags of enthusiasm. He just doesn’t stop running, makes great movements, makes great runs, and is very positive.

"I’m a big fan.”

Leeds claimed a first three-point haul of the new Premier League season against Watford at Elland Road.

Diego Llorente's 18th minute strike was enough to earn a 1-0 victory but Bielsa's men should've won by more, enjoying 20 shots on goal throughout the afternoon and seeing a penalty claim on James turned down by referee Simon Hooper.

"We should have battered them," Beckford added.

"That being said, it is three points and a first win of the season - the first of many. We're getting in the right positions to score goals. I think Tyler [Roberts] was excellent. I am a big fan of his.

"He's been through a tough time recently with not starting as many games as he would like. He's not dwelling on that fact. He seems to be in the right place at the right time and was very unfortunate not to score.