'He can play anywhere' - Sky Sports pundit forecasts position change for Leeds United talisman
Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has suggested that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could start playing Raphinha in a more central role to accommodate new signing Dan James.
The Whites finally landed the Welsh winger on deadline day, bringing him in from Manchester United in a deal worth around £25 million.
His arrival no gives Bielsa a plethora of options in wide areas, with Jack Harrison also vying for a starting role, but Morrison has suggested that the Argentine could reshuffle his pack to fit all of his best attacking talent into a starting XI.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, Morrison’s fellow pundit Micahel Dawson said: “Raphinha – I am a massive fan.
"I think he’s top. I really, really do.
"He can mess full-backs up. He can go inside, outside, he can deliver.
"Harrison on the other side as well. They play with energy.”
Morrison continued the point, adding: “I think he [Bielsa] could play Raphinha at number 10.
"James on the right, Harrison on the left, and Bamford through the middle.
"Raphinha, he can play anywhere.
"There will be times where they do rotate, but James is a perfect signing for Leeds. The way they want to break, they can cause teams a lot of problems.”
Raphinha has made a major impact at Elland Road since signing from Stade Rennais last summer.
The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and nine assists in 34 outings for the Whites, including his first strike of the current campaign in a recent draw against Everton.