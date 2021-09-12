'He can play anywhere' - Sky Sports pundit forecasts position change for Leeds United talisman

Raphinha of Leeds United. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Whites finally landed the Welsh winger on deadline day, bringing him in from Manchester United in a deal worth around £25 million.

His arrival no gives Bielsa a plethora of options in wide areas, with Jack Harrison also vying for a starting role, but Morrison has suggested that the Argentine could reshuffle his pack to fit all of his best attacking talent into a starting XI.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, Morrison’s fellow pundit Micahel Dawson said: “Raphinha – I am a massive fan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think he’s top. I really, really do.

"He can mess full-backs up. He can go inside, outside, he can deliver.

"Harrison on the other side as well. They play with energy.”

Morrison continued the point, adding: “I think he [Bielsa] could play Raphinha at number 10.

"James on the right, Harrison on the left, and Bamford through the middle.

"Raphinha, he can play anywhere.

"There will be times where they do rotate, but James is a perfect signing for Leeds. The way they want to break, they can cause teams a lot of problems.”

Raphinha has made a major impact at Elland Road since signing from Stade Rennais last summer.