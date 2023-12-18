'He can' - Daniel Farke sets challenge to Leeds United attacker in goals-tally target answer
Thriving Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville bagged his tenth goal of the season in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Coventry City in which Bobby Thomas then headed home an equaliser to ensure the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.
The point left Leeds third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Southampton and ten points adrift of leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town in the division’s automatic promotion places. Summerville, meanwhile, also now sits third in the Championship’s top scorer charts having also bagged six assists so far this season in addition to his ten goals.
Speaking after Saturday’s draw against Coventry, Farke was asked whether he would challenge Summerville to now reach the 20-goal marker, upon which he issued a “glorious” challenge to the 22-year-old winger.
“It would be nice but I'm not interested in individual statistics,” declared Farke. “The most important thing for me is winning games. When you're there with double figures as a winger, you've definitely had a really good season and he has 10 already, but it's about keeping going.
"It's already a good season whatever happens from now on but he can make sure he's there with a glorious, outstanding season by going further on with end product but also success as a team, which matters even more. In 30 years, no one will know how many goals my strikers or wingers have scored but they will know where the team has finished, if you are there creating something extraordinary. If he keeps going with his individual statistics it helps us as a team.”