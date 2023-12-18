Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thriving Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville bagged his tenth goal of the season in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Coventry City in which Bobby Thomas then headed home an equaliser to ensure the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

The point left Leeds third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Southampton and ten points adrift of leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town in the division’s automatic promotion places. Summerville, meanwhile, also now sits third in the Championship’s top scorer charts having also bagged six assists so far this season in addition to his ten goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Saturday’s draw against Coventry, Farke was asked whether he would challenge Summerville to now reach the 20-goal marker, upon which he issued a “glorious” challenge to the 22-year-old winger.

CHALLENGE: Issued by Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, above, pictured during Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw against Coventry City at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It would be nice but I'm not interested in individual statistics,” declared Farke. “The most important thing for me is winning games. When you're there with double figures as a winger, you've definitely had a really good season and he has 10 already, but it's about keeping going.