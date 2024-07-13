Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Leeds United man has declared a Whites team must amid a ‘weaker’ admission heading into the new campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for a second consecutive year back in the Championship following last season’s promotion near-miss upon defeat in the play-off final to Southampton. With the Saints, last season’s Championship champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town out of the way, Leeds are now firm favourites with the bookmakers to top the 2024-25 second tier – and ex-Leeds midfielder David Prutton can see why.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town will be new to the Championship following their Premier League relegation whilst League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-offs winners Oxford United are coming up the other way.

Assessing the make up of the division as a whole, Prutton admits next season’s second tier is probably ‘marginally’ weaker than last season’s renewal. Prutton, though, says Leeds now absolutely must cash in on their position as favourites, describing the need for immediate promotion as “imperative” amid ongoing Profit and Sustainability Rules.

WHITES MUST: Outlined to boss Daniel Farke, right, and his Leeds United side by ex-Whites midfielder David Prutton. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"They have got to get it right second time around,” Sky Sports EFL presenter Prutton told the YEP. "I am telling them something that they already know but the longer that they stay away from the Premier League, the harder it seems to be to get back in it.

"I can understand why they are favourites. I can understand looking at the league and who's come down and the changes in managers and personnel and with the other teams in the mixer. Then you've got the teams that are coming up on the coat tails from League One.

"It feels like a marginally less strong division than last season but only marginally. Chuck into it the PSR stuff that Leeds have got to abide by and it's imperative that they get up but I can absolutely understand why they are favourites.”