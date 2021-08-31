Have Leeds United finished their transfer business? Five major Premier League deadline day transfers that could still happen and five that probably wont

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Chelsea are just a few of the teams currently working to get big deals completed while a few big names look to be staying with their current clubs despite being linked with moves away.
Here are five major transfers that can still happen before the window closes at 11pm and five deals that look to be off the table.
1. ON - Saul Niguez to Chelsea
The Spaniards move to Stamford Bridge has been one of the major stories rumbling on all day and the deal is almost over the line with a fee having been agreed. This one should be done in plenty time before the window shuts.
Photo: Denis Doyle
2. Off - Adama Traore to Spurs
It's unclear whether or not Tottenham have given up completely on landing the Wolves star but the Molineux side are holding firm and it doesn't look like this one will happen
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. ON - Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace
Another deal that looks very close to completion, a fee has reportedly been agreed and the Eagles could be set to confirm the Frenchman's signing in the next few hours.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Off- Callum Hudson-Odoi to Borussia Dortmund
The 20-year old was reportedly open to the move but Chelsea have but the kibosh on it and he'll be remaining at Stamford Bridge for now.
Photo: Catherine Ivill