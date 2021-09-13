Elliott had to be stretchered off during Sunday's Premier League contest at Elland Road after a challenge from Struijk just after the hour mark.

Whites centre-back Struijk won the ball but caught 18-year-old Elliott in his follow through with his trailing leg and was eventually shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson.

Struijk later took to his Instagram page to apologise over an accident that he never wished to happen and Elliott says the defender was not to blame and should not have been sent off.

HARD DONE BY: Leeds United's Pascal Struijk, centre, is consoled by captain Liam Cooper, left, after his red card against Liverpool for a challenge on Harvey Elliott that Elliott felt did not warrant a sending off. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Writing on Instagram, Elliott said: "Wasn't his fault whatsoever. Neither was it a red card, just a freak accident but these things happen in football.

"I'll be back stronger 100 per cent. Thanks for all the support."

