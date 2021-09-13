Ellliott suffered a serious ankle injury in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road and was taken to hospital after being stretchered off.

The midfielder suffered the injury following a challenge from United's Pascal Struijk who won the ball but caught the 18-year-old midfielder with his trailing leg and Struijk was eventually shown a straight red card.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Elliott was then stretchered off and left the ground to huge applause from both sets of fans as Elliott too applauded back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MESSAGE: From Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, above, to Leeds United's fans for their support as he was stretchered off during Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Writing on his Instagram page on Monday morning, Elliott said: "I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us.

"Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

"I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can.

"I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

"To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

"You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Providing an update on Elliott's condition, a statement on liverpoolfc.com read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

"The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half.

"Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course.

"Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.