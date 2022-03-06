Winger Barnes lined up in Saturday's clash at the King Power having scored in each of his last three games against Leeds in addition to netting against United for former loan side West Brom back in October 2018.

The 24-year-old then enhanced that record further by netting the only goal of the game in the 67th minute, firing past Illan Meslier after Leeds were cut open by a Barnes one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leeds served up 19 attempts at goal compared to Leicester's seven but Barnes felt his side had lots of opportunities and said the Foxes benefitted from space "opening up" as they attacked, despite United no longer marking man to man under new boss Marsch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WINNER: Leicester City's Harvey Barnes fires home the only goal of the game in Saturday's clash against Leeds United at the King Power. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I’ve got a good record against them, haven’t I!" said Barnes to LCFC TV.

"I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the style of play that they have, or just they’re my lucky team, but I’ve got a good record.

"I keep managing to score against them and long may that continue.

“We had a lot of chances throughout the game, and it kept opening up.

"For the goal, since Kelly (Kelechi Iheanacho) had come on, he’s so good in and around the box, with little one-twos and holding it up.

“It was just that little one-two that got me in.

"It was a good finish through the player’s legs and into the far post. It came at a good time for us.

"It was end-to-end for a lot of the game, but we couldn’t quite get that control, so to go ahead in the game was good for us."