Tottenham’s hopes of sealing repeat Champions League qualification and even a Europa League place are now dashed and the North London outfit are heading for the weekend’s clash at Elland Road sat in eighth place.

Spurs, though, could still qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League, something Kane says his side are determined to achieve in addition to providing a winning send off for the club's travelling away fans.

Seventh place in the Premier League table will seal a 2023-24 Europa Conference League spot for which seventh-placed Aston Villa, eighth-placed Spurs and ninth-placed Brentford are all in contention for heading into the final day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane was asked how disappointing it would be if Spurs could not feature in European competition next year. Kane reasoned: "I think we said, that's been our target, to try and finish as high up in the league as possible and that's still the case and we need to try and win on Sunday and see where that puts us.

"Obviously it depends on other results but we want to finish strong. We just want to finish with a win, send the away fans home happy and just try and finish as well as we can coming to the end of a tough season."

Spurs are one point behind seventh-placed Villa who host Brighton on Sunday. Ninth-placed Brentford are one point behind Tottenham and entertain Manchester City on the final day.