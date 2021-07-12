England players react at Wembley following the full-time whistle. Pic: Getty

The Three Lions were beaten by Italy at Wembley on penalties in the final of this summer's delayed tournament.

Gareth Southgate's men came agonisingly close to a first major trophy in 55 years but Bukayo Saka missed the decisive spot-kick in the capital.

England took the lead through Luke Shaw inside two minutes to spark wild celebrations but Leonardo Bonucci levelled in the second half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides couldn't be separated after extra-time and it was the Azzurri who came out on top to cause heartbreak for Phillips and company.

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved," England captain Kane reflected to BBC Sport.

"We're all winners and want to win so it will probably hurt for a while and it will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that's football. We progressed well form Russia and now is about continuing that.

"I couldn't have given more. The boys couldn't have given more. Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. Of course it's going to hurt now. It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building and hopefully we can progress from this next year.

"We were playing against a very good side. We got off to the perfect start. Maybe we dropped a little too deep sometimes. They had a lot of the ball. We looked fairly in control, they didn't create too many chances. They got their breakthrough from the set piece and after that was 50:50.

"In extra time we grew into the game and had a few half chances. Penalties are penalties. We went through a process. The boys did everything they could, it just wasn't our night."