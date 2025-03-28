Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young Whites striker Harry Gray has made another fresh impact.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Gray has made a fresh Whites impact but with a bitter twist for Leeds United’s youngsters.

Leeds’ under-21s took on arch rivals Manchester United’s under-21s in a Premier League 2 clash at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, 16, who has been training with the first team, again got himself on the scoresheet, netting in the 32nd minute to put Leeds 2-0 up just four minutes after captain Alfie Cresswell’s opener.

Leeds took a 2-0 advantage into the break but a bitter twist followed as the Red Devils hit back to leave with a 2-2 draw after second-half strikes from Sekou Kone and a Sam Mather penalty.

Gray, meanwhile, was taken off shortly after scoring his goal.

Leeds United under-21s v Manchester United under-21s: Mahady, Douglas, Ferguson, Monteiro, Debayo, Trialist, McDonald, Cresswell, Gray (Richards 32), Chadwick, Chambers. Subs not used: Grainger, Moore, Nfonkeu, Vincent.