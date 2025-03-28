Harry Gray makes fresh Leeds United impact but with bitter twist in Whites' youngsters battle with Man Utd

Young Whites striker Harry Gray has made another fresh impact.

Harry Gray has made a fresh Whites impact but with a bitter twist for Leeds United’s youngsters.

Leeds’ under-21s took on arch rivals Manchester United’s under-21s in a Premier League 2 clash at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon.

Gray, 16, who has been training with the first team, again got himself on the scoresheet, netting in the 32nd minute to put Leeds 2-0 up just four minutes after captain Alfie Cresswell’s opener.

Leeds took a 2-0 advantage into the break but a bitter twist followed as the Red Devils hit back to leave with a 2-2 draw after second-half strikes from Sekou Kone and a Sam Mather penalty.

Gray, meanwhile, was taken off shortly after scoring his goal.

Leeds United under-21s v Manchester United under-21s: Mahady, Douglas, Ferguson, Monteiro, Debayo, Trialist, McDonald, Cresswell, Gray (Richards 32), Chadwick, Chambers. Subs not used: Grainger, Moore, Nfonkeu, Vincent.

