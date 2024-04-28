Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s under-18s have been in flying form of late, reeling off four straight league wins as part of a campaign that has taken them to the final of the FA Youth Cup in which they will face Manchester City’s youngsters. Two weeks ahead of the final, the two sides met in a league fixture at Thorp Arch on Saturday afternoon in which thriving 15-year-old Harry Gray made a fresh double impact by winning a penalty which he then converted himself.

England youth international Gray, younger brother of first team star Archie, converted his spot kick in the 22nd minute to put Leeds 1-0 up, an advantage they then took into the break. But league highflyers City then produced a devastating response after the break, netting four goals without reply to leave with a 4-1 success. England under-18s international forward Matty Warhurst bagged a 21-minute hat-trick for City for whom fellow England under-18s attacking midfielder Justin Oboavwoduo was also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...