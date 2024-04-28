Harry Gray makes fresh Leeds United impact but setback for young Whites
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United’s under-18s have been in flying form of late, reeling off four straight league wins as part of a campaign that has taken them to the final of the FA Youth Cup in which they will face Manchester City’s youngsters. Two weeks ahead of the final, the two sides met in a league fixture at Thorp Arch on Saturday afternoon in which thriving 15-year-old Harry Gray made a fresh double impact by winning a penalty which he then converted himself.
England youth international Gray, younger brother of first team star Archie, converted his spot kick in the 22nd minute to put Leeds 1-0 up, an advantage they then took into the break. But league highflyers City then produced a devastating response after the break, netting four goals without reply to leave with a 4-1 success. England under-18s international forward Matty Warhurst bagged a 21-minute hat-trick for City for whom fellow England under-18s attacking midfielder Justin Oboavwoduo was also on the scoresheet.
The result leaves Leeds fifth in the Premier League under-18s north table, just three places but 26 points behind City. The FA Youth Cup final between the two teams takes place on Friday, May 10 at the grand stage of the Etihad with a 7pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.